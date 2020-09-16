Samuel L. Jackson promises to teach you to swear in 15 languages if you vote this November

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s an incentive to cast or mail in your ballot for the upcoming presidential election — Samuel L. Jackson promises that, if you prove to him that you’re voting on November 3, he’ll teach you how to swear in 15 different languages.

Jackson’s offer is part of HeadCount‘s Good to Vote campaign, which aims to inspire all eligible voters to register, check their registration and decide how they will be casting their ballot this year — in person or absentee.

“Listen up – If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages,” the Captain Marvel star announced before directing his 8.5 million followers to visit his HeadCount page to enter.

In order to get in the running, one can either check their voting status, register to vote or create a voting plan for November 3. Winners will be announced at a later time.

Jackson isn’t the only celebrity offering a bold incentive to inspire more people to head to the polls in a few months. Celebrities like Debra Messing, Kaitlyn Dever and JoAnna Garcia Swisher have their own respective Good to Vote challenges.

HeadCount is a nonpartisan organization and, for its latest outreach effort, teamed up with Global Citizen to ensure every American citizen executes his or her constitutional right to vote in every election.

By Megan Stone

