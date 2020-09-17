860,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Some 860,000 Americans lost their jobs and filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The latest tally shows that new jobless claims have dipped significantly since peaking at 6.9 million in the last week of March. Still, it shatters the pre-pandemic weekly record set in 1982 of 695,000.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.