Gigi Hadid’s father pens sweet letter for first grandchild

Jason Mendez/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, has some sweet words for his first grandchild — and he (briefly) shared them with the world.

In a since-deleted post from Wednesday, Mohamed took to Instagram to share a handwritten poem dedicated to his “little grandchild” titled “Grandpa’s heart.”

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear,” the poem read, according to People. “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

Mohamed captioned the post in both English and Arabic, writing, “In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you @gigihadid.”

Gigi, 25, is expecting her first child with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, 27.

