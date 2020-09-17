Latest: Expected storm suspends recovery work by Oregon fire

Oregon officials are temporarily suspending recovery work in the area of one of the state’s biggest fires east of Eugene due to expected heavy rain and possible thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday

