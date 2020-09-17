Phoenix courthouse shooting suspect agrees to remain jailed


Posted on: September 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A man accused of opening fire earlier this week on a security officer outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix has agreed to remain jailed on assault and weapons charges



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Phoenix courthouse shooting suspect agrees to remain jailed


Posted on: September 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A man accused of opening fire earlier this week on a security officer outside the federal courthouse in Phoenix has agreed to remain jailed on assault and weapons charges



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS