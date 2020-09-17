Under lockdown, Israel faces bitter start of Jewish New Year


Posted on: September 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A raging coronavirus outbreak is casting a shadow over the usually festive Jewish New Year as Israel faces a second nationwide lockdown to stem a runaway coronavirus outbreak



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Under lockdown, Israel faces bitter start of Jewish New Year


Posted on: September 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A raging coronavirus outbreak is casting a shadow over the usually festive Jewish New Year as Israel faces a second nationwide lockdown to stem a runaway coronavirus outbreak



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.