Under lockdown, Israel faces bitter start of Jewish New Year
A raging coronavirus outbreak is casting a shadow over the usually festive Jewish New Year as Israel faces a second nationwide lockdown to stem a runaway coronavirus outbreak
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Under lockdown, Israel faces bitter start of Jewish New Year
A raging coronavirus outbreak is casting a shadow over the usually festive Jewish New Year as Israel faces a second nationwide lockdown to stem a runaway coronavirus outbreak
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.