US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women

The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremists groups are planning attacks against a variety of targets but are taking particular aim at women

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women

The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremists groups are planning attacks against a variety of targets but are taking particular aim at women