US home construction falls 5.1% in August after gains

U.S. housing construction fell 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains as home builders mounted a rebound following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US home construction falls 5.1% in August after gains

U.S. housing construction fell 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains as home builders mounted a rebound following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April