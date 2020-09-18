A meesage from Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry on voting

With the upcoming fall elections we wanted to take this opportunity to explain to the Michigan City community the upcoming process for voting.

Registration

Register to vote by Oct. 5th. In Indiana, you do not declare a party affiliation when you register. No other person may register for you.

Voting early in Michigan City will be at the County Offices 302 W. 8th

St. located at 8th and Wabash Streets.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 through Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 (8am-4pm)

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 through Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 (8am-4pm)

Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 through Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 (8am-4pm)

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 (8am-3pm)

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 through Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 (8am-4pm)

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 (8am-3pm)

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 (8am-12:00 Noon)

In-person voting

So far, no plans to close polling places have been announced. Remember to bring an acceptable photo ID to the polls. To find your polling location please visit laporteco.in.gov/residents/elections/

Requesting an absentee ballot

In order to vote absentee, you must have an excuse, such as being age 65 or older, sick or out of town on Election Day. You can apply for an absentee ballot online here. Election officials must receive your application by Oct. 22. Address for mail-in or hand-delivered applications is 813 Lincolnway, Suite 105, La Porte, IN 46350.

Submitting an absentee ballot

Absentee ballots must be received by noon on Nov. 3. QUESTIONS?? PLEASE CON