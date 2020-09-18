Belarus borders remain open despite leader’s closure threat


Posted on: September 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Belarus’ borders with Poland and Lithuania remain open despite the nation’s president declaring they would be closed and accusing the neighboring nations of instigating weeks of protests against his 26 years of authoritarian leadership



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Belarus borders remain open despite leader’s closure threat


Posted on: September 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Belarus’ borders with Poland and Lithuania remain open despite the nation’s president declaring they would be closed and accusing the neighboring nations of instigating weeks of protests against his 26 years of authoritarian leadership



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.