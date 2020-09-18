Belarus borders remain open despite leader’s closure threat

Belarus’ borders with Poland and Lithuania remain open despite the nation’s president declaring they would be closed and accusing the neighboring nations of instigating weeks of protests against his 26 years of authoritarian leadership

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Belarus borders remain open despite leader’s closure threat

Belarus’ borders with Poland and Lithuania remain open despite the nation’s president declaring they would be closed and accusing the neighboring nations of instigating weeks of protests against his 26 years of authoritarian leadership