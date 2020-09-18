Bravo green lights new pop culture series ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’

Bravo Media(LOS ANGELES) — Fans who can’t get enough of Bravo’s hit shows will now see even more of the network’s stars with the new late night series, Bravo’s Chat Room.

Executive produced by Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live, the six-episode Chat Room will feature a panelist of Porsha Williams (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Gizelle Bryant (Real Housewives of Potomac) and Kate Chastain (Below Deck) discussing all things pop culture, including buzzed-about moments on Bravo shows.

The TV personalities will also share stories and insight into their own lives. Chat Room will be hosted by Hannah Berner of Summer House.

“I am thrilled for these Bravo ladies who already have such big personalities on our network to come together (virtually) for the ultimate group chat,” Cohen says. “Their quick wit and powerful observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop-culture landscape delivered in a way that only Bravo can.”

Chat Room will film remotely, with each panelist dialing in from their own respective locations.

The show will premiere on September 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET and continue through October 12.

Details about the new show come in the wake of NeNe Leakes announcing her departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta.

By Cillea Houghton

