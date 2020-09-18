‘Cheer’ coach Monica Aldama shares statement on Jerry Harris’ arrest

ABC/Frank Ockenfels(LOS ANGELES) — Cheer coach Monica Aldama is speaking out following Jerry Harris’ arrest.

Harris was arrested on Thursday for one count of producing child pornography. USA Today reported earlier this week that 21-year-old Harris was under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sex and requesting sexually explicit photos from twin brothers who were 13-years-old at the time.

Harris was part of the co-ed Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team in Corsicana, Texas that Aldama is head coach of. The team was the focus of the six-episode docuseries Cheer that debuted on Netflix in January.

Late Thursday night, Aldama shared a statement on Instagram.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news,” she writes in the post that has the comment section blocked.

“Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected,” Aldama continues. “Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”

