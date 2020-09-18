Coronavirus live updates: India’s case count jumps by more than 96,000

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 946,000 people worldwide.

Over 30.1 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has varied from country-to-country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 6.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 197,643 deaths.

California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with more than 775,000 people diagnosed, according to Johns Hopkins data. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 701,000 cases and over 674,000 cases, respectively.

Nearly 170 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least six of which are in crucial phase three trials.

Sep 18, 5:29 am

US reports over 44,000 new cases, just under 1,000 deaths

There were 44,360 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the United States on Thursday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Thursday’s tally is well below the country’s record set on July 16, when there were 77,255 new cases in a 24-hour-reporting period.

An additional 870 coronavirus-related fatalities were also recorded Thursday, down from a peak of 2,666 new fatalities reported on April 17.

A total of 6,675,564 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 197,643 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country’s cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 70,000 for the first time in mid-July. The daily tally of new cases has gradually come down since then.

Sep 18, 4:59 am

India’s case count jumps by more than 96,000

India confirmed another 96,424 COVID-19 cases and 1,174 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The daily case count is just under the world record that India had set the previous day of 97,894 COVID-19 cases confirmed within a 24-hour reporting period. The country’s cumulative total now stands at more than 5.21 million cases with 84,372 deaths, according to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world and the third-highest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. However, based on the current rate of infection, India is expected within weeks to become the pandemic’s worst-hit nation, surpassing the United States, where more than 6.6 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

India has reported more than one million cases this month alone, which the health ministry has attributed to increased testing. The vast country of 1.3 billion people is conducting more than one million COVID-19 tests per day.

