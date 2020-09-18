Danish prince "fine" for Paris post after blood clot surgery

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who underwent an emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, says he is “eager to get started” as he arrived for his first work day at the Danish Embassy in Paris

