Father gets 30 years after plea in death of Illinois boy, 5

A northern Illinois man who was charged with murder for his role in the beating death of his 5-year-old son has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to 30 years in prison

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Father gets 30 years after plea in death of Illinois boy, 5

A northern Illinois man who was charged with murder for his role in the beating death of his 5-year-old son has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to 30 years in prison