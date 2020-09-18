Senior US envoy holds talks in Taiwan amid Chinese drills

The second high-level U.S. envoy to visit Taiwan in two months has begun a day of closed-door meetings as China conducted military drills near the Taiwan Strait after threatening retaliation

