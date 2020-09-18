USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus

The federal government says it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they’ve experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus

The federal government says it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they’ve experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic