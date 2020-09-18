USDA plans additional $14B for farmers reeling from virus


September 18th, 2020

The federal government says it will give farmers an additional $14 billion to compensate them for the difficulties they’ve experienced selling their crops, milk and meat because of the coronavirus pandemic



