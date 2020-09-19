Libyan official: Sarraj opposes oil deal with rival Hifter
Libyan officials say that the leader of the U.N.-supported government will not support a deal with his primary rival in the country’s civil war to lift a months-long blockade on its vital oil trade
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Libyan official: Sarraj opposes oil deal with rival Hifter
Libyan officials say that the leader of the U.N.-supported government will not support a deal with his primary rival in the country’s civil war to lift a months-long blockade on its vital oil trade
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.