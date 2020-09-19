Taiwan, US pay tribute to island’s leader, ‘Mr. Democracy’


Posted on: September 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Taiwan’s leader, senior government officials and a high-level U.S. envoy have paid tribute to the man who led Taiwan’s transition to democracy, former President Lee Teng-hui



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Taiwan, US pay tribute to island’s leader, ‘Mr. Democracy’


Posted on: September 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Taiwan’s leader, senior government officials and a high-level U.S. envoy have paid tribute to the man who led Taiwan’s transition to democracy, former President Lee Teng-hui



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.