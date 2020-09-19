Valparaiso National Night Out

The Valparaiso Police Department is again participating in National Night, which is scheduled for October 6th. National Night out is a national event, bringing communities and police together under positive conditions, creating an exchange of ideas, and developing a partnership with citizens. This year’s event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will look slightly different as all CDC and Porter County Health Department Guidelines are followed. All events will be completed by 9:00 p.m. The wearing of masks will be encouraged and all events must take place outside. Social distancing will be practiced, as officer groups will be smaller as VPD strives to promote safe interaction with their community partners.

The Valparaiso Police is inviting community members and neighborhood groups to organize events and activities as part of the national celebration. For communities wishing to participate but limit contact, celebration parades may be conducted during the event hours.

Valparaiso Police Officers and civilian staff will be visiting the planned activities in a variety neighborhoods throughout the city, to show their support of the citizens.

To be part of this years event, contact Captain Hall at 219-462-2135 or at [email protected] Registration closes October 1st at 4:00 p.m.