Primetime Emmys 2020 — The winners

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete list of winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as nominees appeared virtually from their homes:

Lead actress in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Lead actor in a comedy series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Writing for a comedy series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Directing for a comedy series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy series

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety talk series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Lead actor in limited series or movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (HBO)

Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Supporting actor in limited series or movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

Supporting actress in limited series or movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

Limited series

Watchmen (HBO)

Competition program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)

Directing for a drama series

Andrij Parekh, Succession (HBO)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Drama series

Succession (HBO)

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Primetime Emmys 2020 — The winners

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete list of winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as nominees appeared virtually from their homes:

Lead actress in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Lead actor in a comedy series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Writing for a comedy series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Directing for a comedy series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy series

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety talk series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Lead actor in limited series or movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (HBO)

Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Supporting actor in limited series or movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

Supporting actress in limited series or movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

Limited series

Watchmen (HBO)

Competition program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)

Directing for a drama series

Andrij Parekh, Succession (HBO)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Drama series

Succession (HBO)

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.