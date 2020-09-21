AP Photos: Mothers-to-be face challenges in Venezuela

The birth of a first baby is usually a source of immense joy for couples. In Venezuela, however, the worries can override the excitement.

Twenty-four-year-old Adaimar Mendoza became pregnant for the first time in the midst of her nation’s worst economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted lives around the globe.

As a result of the turmoil, prenatal care has been suspended for women at public hospitals. Women arrive to deliver without prior evaluations to prevent complications. Maternity wards are short on supplies and specialists.

That’s on top of basic issues like getting gas to drive to the hospital at a time when shortages of fuel in the oil-rich nation have grown even more dire.

“It’s like we’re in a penalty round,” said Leo Camejo, Ada’s partner, referring to the high stakes finale of a tied soccer match. “The nervousness is always there.”

Venezuelan women for years have felt the acute effects of their country’s economic contraction, even before COVID-19…