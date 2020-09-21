Felicity Jones and Kate McKinnon pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsberg

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — As the country mourns Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg who passed away at age 87 on Friday, two actresses who played Ginsberg on screen reacted to her passing this weekend.

Felicity Jones, who portrayed Justice Ginsberg in the 2018 biopic On the Basis of Sex, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice – a responsibility she did not wear lightly.”

“She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity,” Jones added. “She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

Kate McKinnon, who impersonated the women’s rights activist on SNL, said in a statement to multiple news outlets, “For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again.”

She continued, “Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

Ginsberg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from celebrities and politicians alike, including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Chris Evans, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis, Oprah, Mark Ruffalo and more.

By Andrea Tuccillo

