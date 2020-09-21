Israeli defense chief heads to US to discuss military edge

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is headed to Washington for talks with his U.S. counterpart on maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East following its historic normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates

