Officials: Georgia deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding woman
Authorities say a woman who was armed with a knife and a blow torch was fatally shot by deputies in Georgia after she charged at them with the knife
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Officials: Georgia deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding woman
Authorities say a woman who was armed with a knife and a blow torch was fatally shot by deputies in Georgia after she charged at them with the knife
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.