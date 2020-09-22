LCSO Announces Auditions For New Musicians

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) and Interim Music Director, Charles Steck, announce auditions for the 2020-2021 season. Auditions will take place October 6th from 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM at Bethany Lutheran Church located at 102 G St.

The Orchestra is seeking qualified musicians to fill the vacancies in the following positions:

Principal Bass

Percussion

Section Violin

Section Cello

Season Student Apprentices (2020-21 School Year)

All instruments are available to audition for subbing and/or future LCSO opportunities.

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra has a unique apprentice program, which places highly skilled high school students alongside seasoned professionals.

These paid positions offer advanced and motivated students a chance to learn first hand the discipline, motivation, character and musicianship necessary to perform at a professional level. A limited number of Student Apprentice positions are available. Contact the LCSO Personnel Manager for more information and availability. The 2020-2021 season will feature three season subscription concerts and their Holiday at the Pops fundraiser.

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is a per service orchestra offering contracts on an annual basis. All positions are paid and mileage is paid for non-La Porte County residents. The 60-piece orchestra includes musicians from Michigan City, La Porte, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Merrillville, South Bend and Michigan.

More information, including specific audition requirements may be found at www.LCSO.net or by contacting Morgan Sleeper, Personnel Manager , at [email protected]