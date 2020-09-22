Overnight Shooting Results in One Deceased

Sunday evening at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a person stating that they had been shot.

The caller was on I-80/94 near the 15.2 mile-marker which is near the Ripley St. exit ramp. Troopers arrived at the location and located a black 2004 Lincoln parked against the shoulder.

The male driver was bleeding and was initially responsive with the officers. Troopers began to administer first aid to the patient which then turned into the officers performing C.P.R.

until medics arrived. The patient was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Hobart where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Identification of the deceased is pending the Lake County Coroner making notification to next of kin. The interstate was closed for several hours for the crime scene investigation to be completed. This is an on-going investigation.

The Indiana State Police are asking if anyone has any information on this shooting, to please contact Det. McCall at 219-696-6242.