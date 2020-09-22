Road to Saudi ties with Israel being paved, cautiously

Saudi Arabia, the most powerful Arab nation and home to Islam’s holiest sites, has made clear that full ties between the kingdom and Israel can only happen when a peace agreement is reached with the Palestinians

