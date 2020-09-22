Taiwan’s Tsai visits base following Chinese show of force


Posted on: September 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is visiting a military base on one of Taiwan’s outlying islands in a display of resolve following a recent show of force by rival China



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Taiwan’s Tsai visits base following Chinese show of force


Posted on: September 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is visiting a military base on one of Taiwan’s outlying islands in a display of resolve following a recent show of force by rival China



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.