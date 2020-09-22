The Latest: Nigeria urges vaccine to be available to all


Posted on: September 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The president of Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, is calling for the “uninhibited supply of safe and effective coronavirus vaccines for all.”



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Nigeria urges vaccine to be available to all


Posted on: September 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The president of Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, is calling for the “uninhibited supply of safe and effective coronavirus vaccines for all.”



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.