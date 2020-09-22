Turkey, Greece soon to resume talks on resolving disputes

Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume talks aimed at resolving long-festering disputes, following a weeks-long standoff between the neighbors over maritime boundaries and rights to exploit offshore oil and gas resources

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Turkey, Greece soon to resume talks on resolving disputes

Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume talks aimed at resolving long-festering disputes, following a weeks-long standoff between the neighbors over maritime boundaries and rights to exploit offshore oil and gas resources