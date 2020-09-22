US firm pleads guilty to paying bribes in Brazil, Venezuela


Posted on: September 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An American company has pleaded guilty to federal charges that it paid bribes to officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela to get lucrative contracts, and will pay $16.6 million in fines



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US firm pleads guilty to paying bribes in Brazil, Venezuela


Posted on: September 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An American company has pleaded guilty to federal charges that it paid bribes to officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela to get lucrative contracts, and will pay $16.6 million in fines



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.