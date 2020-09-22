US firm pleads guilty to paying bribes in Brazil, Venezuela

An American company has pleaded guilty to federal charges that it paid bribes to officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela to get lucrative contracts, and will pay $16.6 million in fines

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US firm pleads guilty to paying bribes in Brazil, Venezuela

An American company has pleaded guilty to federal charges that it paid bribes to officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela to get lucrative contracts, and will pay $16.6 million in fines