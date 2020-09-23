China blasts US House bill, denies forced labor in Xinjiang
China is lashing out at the passage of a bill by the U.S. House of Representatives that threatens sanctions over the alleged use of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, calling the allegation a lie
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
China blasts US House bill, denies forced labor in Xinjiang
China is lashing out at the passage of a bill by the U.S. House of Representatives that threatens sanctions over the alleged use of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, calling the allegation a lie
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.