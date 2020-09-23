Egypt: 3 police killed as 4 convicts attempt prison bust
Egypt says three guards were killed when four men, convicted on terror-related charges and awaiting their death sentences, attempted to escape from a notorious Cairo prison
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Egypt: 3 police killed as 4 convicts attempt prison bust
Egypt says three guards were killed when four men, convicted on terror-related charges and awaiting their death sentences, attempted to escape from a notorious Cairo prison
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.