Former top NSC official alleges politicization in review of Bolton book

A former top official in the NSC has accused Trump Administration officials of political intervention in the pre-publication review process for John Bolton’s book.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Former top NSC official alleges politicization in review of Bolton book

A former top official in the NSC has accused Trump Administration officials of political intervention in the pre-publication review process for John Bolton’s book.