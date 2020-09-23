Liv Tyler not returning to ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’ due to COVID-19 concerns

©2020 Fox Media LLC. (LOS ANGELES) — Liv Tyler has departed 9-1-1: Lone Star due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The 43-year-old actress, who starred as EMS Captain Michelle Blake for one season, will not return for season two of Fox series, according to Deadline.

Tyler currently resides in London with her partner and two of her children. The uncertainty of the fall transmission rates for COVID-19, in addition to having to travel from London to Los Angeles, were reportedly part of the reasons why she will not be a part of the new season.

Tyler’s role will not be recast or killed off, with producers having an open door policy for her to return, should she choose to do so.

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake,” 9-1-1 co-creator Tim Minear says in a statement. “While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe in the lead role of Owen Strand, a New York firefighter who moves to Austin, Texas, working to save lives while navigating his own personal problems.

Production on season two is expected to start next month.

By Cillea Houghton

