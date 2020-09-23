Mark Wahlberg’s company donates over one million masks to US schools

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Mark Wahlberg is giving back to schools.

The actor’s wellness company Performance Inspired has partnered with Accelerate360’s lifestyle brand LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across the country.

“As you know this has been a year of change and stress for everybody but today I want to thank our essential workers. You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all the necessities. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” Wahlberg shares in a video announcing the donation.

Cities that have received mask donations include Chicago, Portland, Oregon, Boise, Idaho and Quincy in Wahlberg’s native state of Massachusetts. Other recipients include San Antonio, Texas, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Rochester, New York.

“We appreciate everything you do to educate our youth,” Accelerate Chief Business Officer Trey Holder says in regards to educators. “Please stay safe and healthy.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.