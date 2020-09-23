Netflix releases trailer for horror series ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2020(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix is about to get real spooky.

The streaming giant released the official trailer today for its new thriller, The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to the popular 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House.

Creator Mike Flannagan gives Henry James’ 1898 horror story The Turn of the Screw a modern update in Bly Manor, which follows young au pair Dani Clayton, played by Victoria Pedretti, as she cares for two children at a lavish English countryside estate. But not long after her arrival, strange events begin to occur.

In the clip, viewers head inside the eerie world of the Bly mansion where objects mysteriously move on their own and strange figures appear out of nowhere.

“It may sound strange, but I’m having somebody else’s dream,” character Hannah Grose, played by T’Nia Miller, suspects, followed by clips of ghostly figures emerging from the water and appearing behind Dani in the mirror.

“The people here, they’re born here, they die here,” Bly chef Owen, portrayed by Rahul Kohli, says ominously.

The trailer ends as Dani washes the dishes at the sink and frightening figure places a black-gloved hand on her hip.

Bly Manor sees the return of several former The Haunting of Hill House cast members, including Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint. They portrayed Nelly and Luke Crain, respectively, in Hill House.

Henry Thomas, who played The Haunting of Hill House family patriarch Hugh Crain, and Kate Siegel, who played Theodora, will also appear in the new series.

The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres on Netflix October 9.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

