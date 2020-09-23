President of Belarus inaugurated despite disputed election


Posted on: September 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasn’t announced in advance



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

President of Belarus inaugurated despite disputed election


Posted on: September 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasn’t announced in advance



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.