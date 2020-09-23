Seoul: Missing South Korean official may be in North Korea


Posted on: September 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says that a South Korean official who disappeared off a ship near the disputed sea boundary with North Korea this week may be in North Korea



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Seoul: Missing South Korean official may be in North Korea


Posted on: September 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says that a South Korean official who disappeared off a ship near the disputed sea boundary with North Korea this week may be in North Korea



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.