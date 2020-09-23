The Latest: Protest marches in US cities over Kentucky case

People protesting a grand jury’s decision not to criminally indict any police officers directly for the fatal shooting of a Black woman in Kentucky have rallied in cities around the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Washington, D

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Protest marches in US cities over Kentucky case

People protesting a grand jury’s decision not to criminally indict any police officers directly for the fatal shooting of a Black woman in Kentucky have rallied in cities around the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Washington, D