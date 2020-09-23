‘We’re ready’ to open Disneyland, park officials say

(NEW YORK) — Disneyland awaits.

“We are ready to reopen,” Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure Park & Downtown Disney District, said in a conference call Tuesday. “We are hoping for guidance [from the governor of California] soon.”

Downtown Disney opened on July 9 with capacity restrictions to an “incredibly positive” reception.

Finnegan said the California theme park will utilize safety methods being used at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Cast members, he said, will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 in their own communities. Thousands of Disneyland employees remain furloughed.

When the park reopens, Finnegan said guests can look forward to new experiences like the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products, echoed the “we’re ready” sentiment of the call and asked local and state officials for concrete guidelines.

“I encourage you to treat theme parks as you would other sectors,” he said. “The longer we wait the more devastation the impact to the OC and Anaheim communities. It’s time.”



