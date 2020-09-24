Breonna Taylor decision ignites protests from New York to Chicago to Seattle

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Protests ignited in Louisville and swept across the U.S. overnight as Americans unleashed outrage after a Kentucky grand jury indicted one officer for allegedly endangering the neighbors of Breonna Taylor during the police shooting that resulted in her death.

Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison was indicted Wednesday on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly endangering Taylor’s neighbors when he fired into the apartment complex.

The neighboring apartment had three people inside, thus the three charges against Hankison, said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The other officers involved in Taylor’s death were not charged.

Taylor family attorney Ben Crump tweeted, “NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!”

The news fueled protests in Louisville, where over 100 were arrested and two officers were shot. Both officers’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

Protests, mostly peaceful, spread across the country.



New York

In New York City, hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

No one was arrested, according to ABC New York station WABC.



Seattle

Protests turned violent in Seattle when protesters violently clashed with authorities.

Video captured a police officer who was walking his bicycle over a protester who was lying on the ground.

When protesters approached the East Precinct, someone threw an explosive that went through a gate and exploded near bike officers. A few minutes later, wires that power the security cameras to the precinct were cut, police said.

An unlawful assembly was declared after multiple fires were set and explosives were thrown at officers, according to police.

“Protestors continue to throw rocks, bottles, and even a fire extinguisher at officers,” the Seattle police said.

Multiple officers were injured, including one who was hit with a baseball bat, which cracked his helmet, according to police.

Officers “deployed pepper spray and blast balls,” police said.

Thirteen people were arrested with charges ranging from property destruction, resisting arrest and assault on an officer, police said.

Buffalo, New York

In Buffalo, New York, a pickup truck hit a protester, authorities said.

The victim was not seriously hurt, the Buffalo News reported.The victim was taken to a hospital, according to ABC Buffalo affiliate WKBW.

The suspected driver was stopped by police, according to WKBW. It’s unclear whether the protester was hit intentionally.



Washington, DC

In Washington, D.C., a crowd gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House.



Atlanta

In Atlanta, demonstrators recited Taylor’s name and chanted: “What do we want?” “Justice!” When do we want it?” “Now!”

After hours of protesting, a crowd headed to the Capitol Building, where Georgia State Patrol Troopers used tear gas to get people to disperse,reported ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

Some people were arrested.



Denver

In Denver, a man was detained for driving through a crowd of demonstrators, reported ABC Denver affiliate KMGH. A protester hit by the car told The Denver Post she was not seriously hurt.



Chicago

Hundreds protested in Chicago, from the South Side to police headquarters.

“The grand jury today couldn’t even say her name,” said Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church, reported ABC Chicago station WLS.

“When you take someone’s life, it shouldn’t matter who it is or who you are. You should be held accountable,” protester Teyonna Lofton told WLS.

“She didn’t get the justice that she deserved,” protester Anna Acosta added to WLS.

A couch was set on fire in a street and officers put the blaze out, WLS reported.



Portland

On the streets of Portland, a Molotov cocktail was thrown toward officers, police said.

Portland police said an awning outside a precinct was lit on fire and “multiple rocks” were thrown, leaving substantial damage.



‘Say her name’

Demonstrations also broke out in other cities, from Los Angeles to Nashville to Philadelphia.

Many protesters across the country chanted “say her name,” a rallying cry to remember 26-year-old Taylor who was shot dead by police while in her Louisville home on March 13.

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep when three Louisville police officers, including Hankison, tried to execute a “no-knock” search warrant.

The officers were investigating a suspected drug operation linked to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. No drugs were found in the apartment.

Walker contends he asked the officers to identify themselves as they tried to break open the door, but got no response, which prompted him to open fire with his licensed gun.

Camerson said Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were “justified” when they opened fire 22 times during the incident since they were returning fire.

Mattingly was shot in the leg, according to Cameron.

Cameron said no shots from Hankison struck Taylor.

Hankison was fired and the other officers involved were placed on administrative duty.

Federal prosecutors are looking into potential civil rights charges.

