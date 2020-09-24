City of La Porte dedicates newest fire station

The City of La Porte Fire Department this week celebrated the opening of its newest station, according to Fire Chief Andy Snyder.

The new Fire Station 3, located at 710 Daytona St., has moved from its former location at the corner of Lincolnway and Boyd Blvd. Snyder said the property has ample space for a future training tower and burn simulator. He also said the new spot is not only more centrally located for firefighters responding to calls but is also a much safer street for trucks as they pull in and out of the station.

“We are thrilled to finally see the completion of the new station,” Snyder said. “The old building was not large enough to accommodate the firefighters who live and work there on a daily basis. Moving to our new location will give our team more space to live and train and will allow them to better serve the homes and businesses on the eastern side of town.”

The dedication was celebrated with a traditional hose uncoupling at the station with Mayor Tom Dermody and City of La Porte firefighters.