Feds put first Black inmate to death since execution restart
The U.S. government has put the first Black inmate to death since the Trump administration this year resumed federal executions after a nearly two-decade pause
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Feds put first Black inmate to death since execution restart
The U.S. government has put the first Black inmate to death since the Trump administration this year resumed federal executions after a nearly two-decade pause
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.