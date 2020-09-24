Purdue Northwest students, faculty off to a strong start for fall 2020

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) continues to enroll one of the most diverse and persistent student bodies in the state of Indiana as students, faculty and staff address the new challenges presented by the global pandemic.

Hispanic students represent 24% of this year’s full-time, undergraduate students. The freshman class is comprised of 38.9% underrepresented minority groups. The percentage of students attending PNW full-time increased to 81% of core undergraduate students. First-time, full-time students who enrolled in fall 2019 returned at a rate of 70.6%.

“Everyone has worked collaboratively to achieve a safe, engaging start to the semester. Students are attending classes in virtual, hybrid and fully in-person formats, with increased safety and health protocols for on-campus experiences and innovative learning opportunities for remote courses,” Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said.

“Fall-to-fall retention is at its highest level in PNW’s five-year history,” he added. “Many academic programs including nursing, business and engineering saw increases in enrollment. PNW offers a transformative experience and resources to support students as they power onward toward their goals.”

Keon noted that fall enrollment met projections made previous to the pandemic, which were adjusted due to the impact of COVID-19 on an already challenging higher education environment. PNW reported fall 2020 total enrollment of 9,363, representing a 6.4 percent decline from fall 2019. Total enrollment is comprised of students new to college, continuing students, transfers, others enrolled in online degree programs, and high school concurrent/dual credit enrollees.

