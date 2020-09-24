Taiwan: China’s military flew planes toward island on 3 days

Taiwan said China sent two military surveillance planes toward the island for the past three days and it tracked them and dispatched patrols in response

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Taiwan: China’s military flew planes toward island on 3 days

Taiwan said China sent two military surveillance planes toward the island for the past three days and it tracked them and dispatched patrols in response