The Latest: ‘Bolder measures:’ Africans seek help for virus


Posted on: September 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

African nations have come out swinging on the third day of the United Nations annual gathering of world leaders, calling for dramatic fiscal measures to help the continent’s economies survive the coronavirus pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: ‘Bolder measures:’ Africans seek help for virus


Posted on: September 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

African nations have come out swinging on the third day of the United Nations annual gathering of world leaders, calling for dramatic fiscal measures to help the continent’s economies survive the coronavirus pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.