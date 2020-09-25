Breonna Taylor’s supporters criticize prosecutor in her case


Posted on: September 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers are sharply criticizing Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Breonna Taylor’s supporters criticize prosecutor in her case


Posted on: September 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers are sharply criticizing Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.