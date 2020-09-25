Crash Involving Chesterton Fire Engine

On Wednesday afternoon a minor personal injury crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 1100 North and State Road 49 in Chesterton the crash involved a semi tractor trailer and a Town of Chesterton Fire Engine. The fire engine was traveling with emergency lights and sirens to a dispatched call. The fire engine was westbound on 1100 North, crossing the intersection against a red traffic light. The semi tractor was northbound on State Road 49 in the passing lane with a green light and proceeded through the intersection. The collision occurred between the front of the semi tractor and the left center to the rear of the fire engine as both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time. Minor injuries were reported to the driver of the semi and to one of the fire department employees. Both were treated on-scene and released. The semi was carrying 27,000 pounds of metal bars which came loose and caused spillage onto the highway. The intersection was closed for around a half-hour.